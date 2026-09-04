Qalibaf: Surging Oil Prices Put Bessent on the Brink
News code : 1834473
Iran’s Parliament Speaker has warned that the rapid depletion of strategic reserves, an unprecedented rise in bond yields and a sharp surge in futures oil prices have placed US Treasury Secretary on the brink.
In a post on X, the Iranian Parliament Speaker directly addressed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
The post read: “Short harder, champ. Like your career depends on it (because it does). Or drain below the danger zone and watch your caverns collapse (along with your career). Or pray to the salt gods of Bryan Mound. The world's already got its popcorn :)”
The message referred to the rapid depletion of strategic reserves, rising bond yields and the surge in futures oil prices.