Leader of Islamic Revolution: Anything That Harms Social Cohesion Is Prohibited

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a message marking Government Week, an annual occasion dedicated to highlighting the services of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s government.

He congratulated and thanked government employees and managers, particularly President Masoud Pezeshkian, for measures taken during and after the third imposed war to provide goods and services needed by the people, repair key damaged areas and manage energy despite restrictions, various plots by the American-Zionist enemy, and intensified sanctions and blockades.

The Leader said that serving the people and advancing the objectives of the Islamic Republic is a valuable opportunity that must be appreciated.

Addressing the requirements for achieving a stronger Iran, he stressed the importance of continuous efforts and innovation, as well as explaining and highlighting the strength and capabilities of Iran and its people.

He cautioned against statements that could weaken national and public motivation, saying that highlighting weaknesses does not require emphasis but instead calls for planning and action to address and resolve problems.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that, under certain circumstances, openly discussing the country’s weaknesses when the enemy seeks to undermine morale could assist the adversary and cause concern among friends and supporters.

He also stressed the importance of highlighting the country’s strengths and positive aspects.

On economic issues, the Leader called for serious attention to challenges affecting the economy and people’s livelihoods, including inflation, unemployment, management of prices and the market for goods and services.

He also called for economic growth, increased investment and directing investment toward useful and necessary areas, boosting production, gradually reducing the dollar’s important role and placing the set of resistance-economy policies at the center of economic policy.

"The key to resolving all these matters in this field lies in relying as much as possible on domestic production," he said.

He added that where domestic production is insufficient, imports should be used properly and wisely, while stressing the importance of encouraging production and managing imports and prices.

Ayatollah Khamenei further emphasized the use of technologies and innovations proposed by young experts, saying that timely use of these capabilities and moving away from established routines in some areas could create effective advances in the country’s progress and development.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining unity and protecting social cohesion, saying that measures in the cultural, social, political, security and economic spheres should take social cohesion into account.

The Leader warned against discouraging statements and "imaginary dichotomies" that could weaken national and public motivation, including "war or negotiations," "consensus or extremism," and "compromise or warmongering."

"I firmly declare that committing anything that harms social cohesion is prohibited," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He also described culture, education and upbringing as matters requiring strategic attention and stressed the importance of supporting groups that contribute to positive and constructive culture.

Ayatollah Khamenei concluded by expressing hope that implementing these recommendations and other measures included in the government’s programs would help move the country toward a "stronger Iran."





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