IRGC Spokesman: Strait of Hormuz Will Remain Closed Unless US Accepts Iran’s Conditions

IRGC Spokesman Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebbi said the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened unless the United States accepts Iran’s conditions, stressing that the waterway remains under Iran’s control.

Speaking in response to a question about the latest situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Mohebbi said no enemy military vessels are currently present in the Persian Gulf.

He said all enemy warships have moved at least 400 kilometers away from the Strait of Hormuz, adding that no vessel can pass through the waterway without Iran’s authorization and management, from both military and territorial perspectives.

Mohebbi also said the waterway near Oman is fully under the control of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He noted that the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran and Oman, and said Tehran began negotiations with Muscat about a month ago, with the two sides reaching results that have been accepted by both parties.





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