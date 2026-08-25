Rezaei: US Must Change Its Behavior

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei said the United States must change its conduct and take practical steps to implement the conditions of the agreement, while stressing Iran’s security management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking during a meeting with Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Rezaei pointed to Tehran’s lack of trust in Washington and stressed that Iran continues to exercise security management over the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the United States must change its behavior and take practical measures to fulfill the conditions set out in the agreement.

For his part, Munir highlighted Pakistan’s extensive efforts toward concluding the Islamabad Memorandum, stressing the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Iran and Pakistan.

He also said Pakistan had made extensive efforts to help ensure security along the border between the two countries.

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