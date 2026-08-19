Iran Rejects UAE Allegation of Missile Launch

Esmail Baghaei, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, completely rejected the United Arab Emirates’ claim that Iran had launched a missile toward the country. Expressing regret over the accusations leveled against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he described this behavior as contrary to the principle of good neighborliness and detrimental to ongoing efforts to strengthen trust among regional countries and prevent the escalation of insecurity in the region.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson called on all regional parties to refrain from baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, taking into account the existing complexities arising from the continued malicious actions of the United States and the Zionist regime against regional peace and security—particularly the history of multiple false-flag operations.

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