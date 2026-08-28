Ibn al-Reza: Iran Has Changed Regional Power Equations

Iran’s Acting Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Ibn al-Reza said Iran has changed the region’s balance of power through action on the battlefield, declaring that the era of “hit-and-run,” overseas military deployments and threats is over.

In a post on social media, Ibn al-Reza said media spectacles would not change the realities on the ground or the identity of the side that emerged victorious.

He called on others to study Iran’s thousands of years of history to understand that the Iranian people must be addressed with respect.





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