Iran, Oman Agree on Joint Temporary Navigation Corridor in Strait of Hormuz

His Excellency Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi paid a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, where he held constructive consultations with his Iranian counterpart, His Excellency Dr. Seyed Abbas Araghchi.



The consultations focused on the importance both countries attach to the resumption of safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz while preserving their sovereignty and sovereign rights. The two Ministers discussed a phased framework that could provide a practical and implementable basis for moving forward, in light of the current situation in the Strait resulting from the recent war and its tragic repercussions.

The proposed framework includes the establishment of a joint temporary navigational corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and an agreement to implement a joint project to clear the Strait of mines. Technical negotiations between the two sides would continue with a view to agreeing on a permanent navigational corridor and future administration of the Strait, as well as a mechanism for information-sharing, traffic management, and the provision of relevant navigational and security services.



In this context, both sides underscored the importance of convening joint discussions with regional states bordering the waters of the Persian Gulf. They further stressed the need to uphold applicable international law and respect the sovereign rights of the coastal states.

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