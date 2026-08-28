IRGC Navy: Strait of Hormuz Remains Closed to Unauthorized Ships
News code : 1831800
The IRGC Navy said the Strait of Hormuz remains firmly closed to all vessels seeking passage without coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, rejecting U.S. claims that the strategic waterway is open.
In a post on X, the IRGC Navy described U.S. officials’ statements about the Strait of Hormuz being open as an obvious lie, saying the claims were intended solely to control oil prices and conceal their defeats.
It stressed that the Islamic Republic’s forces maintain firm control over the strategic waterway and are exercising that control with full strength and authority.