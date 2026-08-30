Iran Foreign Ministry: US “Economic Exclusion Operation” Is State Terrorism

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement condemning the United States’ newly unveiled “Economic Exclusion Operation” against Iran as an act of state terrorism and a violation of international law and the sovereignty of UN member states. The text of the statement is as follows:

In continuation of its hostile and unlawful policies against Iran, the US government on Monday, August 24, 2026, unveiled a new wave of economic terrorism against Iran under the title of “Economic Exclusion Operation,” which constitutes US state terrorism against Iran and the world.



The United States’ abuse of the dollar as a tool to intimidate other countries and force them to comply with its interventionist policies, which violate international law, in relation to Iran constitutes a violation of the national sovereignty and the right to self-determination of all United Nations Member States.

US sanctions against Iran, by virtue of both their nature and their consequences, constitute a flagrant violation of the UN Charter. These sanctions violate the principle of “non-intervention in the internal affairs of States” and the principle of “the prohibition of any obstruction to cooperation among States,” as emphasized, inter alia, in paragraph 2(k) of the “Declaration on the Inadmissibility of Intervention and Interference in the Internal Affairs of States” (Resolution 36/103 of December 9, 1981) and the “Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation among States” (General Assembly Resolution 2625 of October 24, 1970).

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