Iran’s VP Warns of ‘Dark Months’ Ahead for US Economy

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has warned that “dark months” await the US economy, urging Americans to stock up on gasoline and fuel.

In a post on his personal account on the social media platform X, Aref said the United States’ new crimes against the Iranian people had changed Iran’s security calculations and defense doctrine.

“From now on, our response will be ‘asymmetric,’ ‘multilayered,’ and aimed at stripping the aggressor of security,” he wrote.

“Americans should think about stockpiling gasoline and fuel; dark months await the US economy,” Aref added.

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