Six Iranian Navy Personnel Martyred in US Attacks on Southern Iran

Six personnel from the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Navy were martyred in US attacks on sites in southern Iran two nights earlier.

The six service members were identified as First Lieutenant Hossein Mahdavian, Lieutenant Commander Hamed Akati, Lieutenant Commander Amirhossein Salimzadeh, First Petty Officer Mohammadreza Baderan, First Lieutenant Seyyed Malek Mousavitar, and First Lieutenant Mojtaba Bagheri.

In response to the attacks on various locations across Iran, which martyred a number of military personnel and civilians, including people in a criminal attack on a wedding ceremony in the city of Sirik, Iran’s Armed Forces carried out several extensive missile and drone operations against US bases in the region.

The reported targets included US bases in Jordan, northern Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE. The attacks inflicted heavy damage on the bases and killed a number of US military personnel.

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