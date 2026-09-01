Iran’s Air Defense Fully Prepared to Respond to Any Attack: Commander

Commander of Iran’s Joint Air Defense Headquarters and the Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Elhami said Iran is 100 percent ready to respond to any attack at any moment.

Asked by an ILNA correspondent whether the country’s air defense is prepared to respond immediately in the event of any attack, Elhami said: “Yes, we are 100 percent ready.”

He added: “When we used the experiences we gained during the 12-day war in the 40-day war, we saw their effects.”

Elhami said that, based on those experiences, measures were subsequently taken by the Ministry of Defense, knowledge-based companies, and the Air Defense Force itself to produce equipment, make modifications, and upgrade systems so that they could meet the requirements of today’s battlefield.

These systems are now deployed in the field,” he said. “Some of them have undergone successful tests and demonstrated successful performance, and they are now being replicated so that they can be deployed across this proud land.”

He added that another group of the equipment needs to be modified so that it can respond to current threats in accordance with the nature of the threat.

“Ultimately, all of the enemy’s threats are technological and highly advanced,” the commander said. “We are facing threats traveling at very high speeds; we are encountering aircraft that are highly stealthy and difficult to detect. Some of these threats also have very small sizes and dimensions.”

Elhami stressed that all these issues have effectively been placed on the agenda as missions and responsibilities for the country’s scientific centers, knowledge-based companies, and industrial centers.

“This is so that we can prepare ourselves, moment by moment, for a completely coordinated and effective defense,” he said.

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