FM arrives in Jeddah for talks with Saudi officials
News code : ۱۶۳۶۱۱۸
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday morning.
Earlier on Saturday morning, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, departed for Jeddah on, leading a diplomatic delegation, to meet with high-ranking Saudi officials and discuss bilateral issues, as well as regional and international developments.
The foreign minister will also travel to Doha on Saturday afternoon to attend the Iran-Arab World Dialogue Conference.