FM arrives in Jeddah for talks with Saudi officials

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday morning.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, departed for Jeddah on, leading a diplomatic delegation, to meet with high-ranking Saudi officials and discuss bilateral issues, as well as regional and international developments.

The foreign minister will also travel to Doha on Saturday afternoon to attend the Iran-Arab World Dialogue Conference.

 

