If Muslim nations unite enemies cannot oppress them: Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that if Muslims across the world unite, enemies cannot oppress them.
“If Muslims remain united, their enemies will be unable to oppress any Muslim nation,” Pezeshkian told chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat in a telephone conversation on Thursday, Press TV reported.
Their conversation came as for the third consecutive week, US airstrikes continued across Yemen, killing and wounding civilians in the Arab country.