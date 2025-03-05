Iran lawmakers vote for reducing weekly working hours 40
Iranian legislators have passed a bill to designate Thursdays, along with Fridays, as weekend holidays.
During its Wednesday session, Iran's Parliament approved changes to the workweek for all government employees, establishing a 40-hour workweek with a Thursday-Friday weekend.
The legislation has yet to be confirmed by the Guardian Council to turn into a law.
Currently, Iran's workweek begins on Saturday, with Friday—like in many other Islamic countries—considered a day of rest.