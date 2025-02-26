Iran to have meeting with European troika in coming weeks: Gharibabadi
News code : ۱۶۰۳۱۹۱
A senior Iranian diplomat says Tehran and the European troika will likely hold meetings in the coming weeks, stressing that Iran’s talks with any country are solely based on national interests and security.
Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, made the remarks on Tuesday, stressing that this round of talks with the European troika is likely to be held within three weeks.
Referring to the latest round of talks with political directors of the three European countries, he added that they were conducted as a continuation of the discussions from the three previous rounds held in Geneva and New York, PressTV reported.