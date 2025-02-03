Iran's nuclear program completely transparent: Eslami
The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program is completely transparent and peaceful.
Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in an interview on Sunday, explaining the latest achievements and developments in the country’s nuclear industry.
“We have now reached a stage in the nuclear industry where we can exploit this technology,” Eslami said.
He said that advanced technologies have become a decisive area at the international level, PressTV reported.