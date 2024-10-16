Iran FM, UN chief stress need to end Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres have stressed the need to end the Israeli regime’s attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.
In a phone call on Tuesday, Araghchi and Guterres discussed the latest developments in West Asia.
The Iranian foreign minister highlighted the catastrophic situation caused by the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and the aggression of the Zionist regime in Lebanon.
He urged Guterres to use all UN capacities to stop the Israeli regime’s crimes and to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Gaza.