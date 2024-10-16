Iran FM leaves Tehran for Amman
News code : ۱۵۴۳۷۹۸
Iran’s foreign minister has left the capital Tehran to visit Amman and hold talks with Jordanian authorities.
Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to meet with Jordanian officials in the Jordanian capital Amman.
The main focus of Araghchi’s meetings is to review regional developments and find a way to force the Israeli regime to stop its crimes against people in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Iran’s diplomacy is at work with respect to regional peace and stability.