Iran’s president felicitates Singapore on National Day
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has sent a message to the president of Singapore to congratulate him and the people on the National Day.
In his Saturday message, President Pezeshkian congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam and the people of Singapore on the National Day.
Pezeshkian expressed hope that the relations between Iran and Singapore could expand by adopting a new approach and considering the interests of both countries.