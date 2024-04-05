Quds Day rallies begin across Iran

The rallies came on World Quds Day which falls each year on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Quds Day rallies are of key significance this year as the Zionist regime is carrying out a major invasion of the besieged Gaza Strip which has left around 33,000 civilian people killed since it began about six months ago.

Concurrent with the rallies in the Iranian capital, the funeral procession of the martyrs of an April 1 Zionist regime's attack on Iran’s consulate in Damascus was also held in downtown Tehran.

