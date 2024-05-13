India implementing deal with Iran regardless of US pressures: FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that India is one of the countries that is trying to implement the agreement with Iran regardless of the US sanctions.

The weekly presser of Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani was held at the 35th Tehran International Book Fair at the Grand Mosalla mosque of Tehran.

Referring to India's long-term agreement with Iran, Kanani said that, "A good implementation process is underway between the two countries; Chabahar port is an important transit and commercial center whose potential serves the interests of countries that are interested in using the capacities of Iranian ports."

"Iran and India are willing to establish their cooperation including economic cooperation without paying attention to the unilateral US sanctions against independent countries. Naturally, the agreement between Iran and India is made with India's understanding of the nature of illegal American sanctions and that is not the case only with India," the Iranian spokesman said.

"India is one of the countries that is trying to implement the agreement with Iran regardless of the US sanctions," added Kan'ani.

endNewsMessage1