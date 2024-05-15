Increasing speed and quality of Internet is one of central tasks of Ministry of Communications: President

While appreciating the efforts made in the significant leap and development of the space industry in the Popular Administration, President Raisi emphasised the importance of the coordination between the Ministry of Communications and other relevant departments, as well as the need to operationalise the value chain in this industry, and said, "Giving space to the private sector in the space industry has also been one of the other good and appreciable actions of this ministry in the direction of people's participation and realising the slogan of the year, which should be continued with continuous guidance, supervision and support".

Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi went to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology as the 20th destination of the headquarters supervision meetings of the executive bodies, and after visiting the exhibition of the latest communication and information services and achievements, he ordered the opening of 6 large infrastructure projects and the start of the implementation of the bulk purchase contract of communication equipment from domestic manufacturers by operators".

After hearing the report of the latest measures and achievements of this ministry, the President then presented some advice to promote and improve the performance of this executive and service organisation in the meeting of the vice-presidents and managers of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Raisi considered it necessary for the Ministry of Communications to take advantage of the latest achievements, up-to-date and advanced technologies and equipment, and described the development of the country's communication and information infrastructure based on the latest modern technologies as one of the most important missions of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and added, "Another important mission of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is concerned with increasing the quality of the Internet for people and businesses".

