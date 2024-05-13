Iran Pakistan hold meeting on consular affairs

A consultation meeting on the consular affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran's missions in Pakistan was convened under the auspices of the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy for Consular issues, Parliament, and Iranian expatriates' Affairs with the presence of Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At the outset of the meeting, Alireza Bikdeli, Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliament and Iranian Expatriates’ Affairs underscored the Supreme Leader of the Revolution's special view towards Pakistan, as well as the instructions of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in this regard, emphasizing the necessity of mobilizing all resources in alignment with the neighbor-oriented policy of the 13th Administration.

He stressed the importance of fostering people-to-people relations between the two countries, particularly in facilitating pilgrimages of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH), adding: “Enhancing relations and overhauling bilateral ties with Pakistan necessitates strategic planning at both macro and micro levels, and is achievable through joint cooperation between the two nations".

Continuing the meeting, Reza Amiri Moghaddam, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, highlighted the significance of the five representative offices of Iran in Pakistan as indicative of the country's importance and its substantial capacity for cooperation in political, economic, tourism, and cultural domains to enhance constructive interaction and communication between the two nations.

He emphasized: “The shared will of the two governments and the mutual interests of their peoples are a valuable asset, based upon which one can hope to advance bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between the two neighboring Muslim nations.”

During discussions among the heads of the representative offices of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, attention was drawn to planning capacities, addressing limitations and obstacles, facilitating joint delegations, enhancing transport and customs infrastructures, and coordinating with internal executive bodies to advance bilateral affairs and foster sustained relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

Amirabdollahian also underlining the significance of advancing relations with Pakistan for the Islamic Republic of Iran, lauded the recent visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to the country as highly beneficial and constructive.

He further identified existing issues and obstacles hindering the development of relations between the two countries, urging the identification of strengths and weaknesses, challenges, and opportunities, and the formulation of program-oriented, feasible plans to expand bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan.

Highlighting the importance of consular services and facilities in bolstering people-to-people communication and economic and commercial cooperation, the top Iranian diplomat expressed appreciation for efforts in this realm and urged continued endeavors to address problems and shortcomings.

