Iran FM UN envoy meet discuss Afghanistan developments

United Nations Envoy for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva has held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers stability, security and sustainable development in Afghanistan important and closely monitors developments in its neighbor.

Amirabdollahian added that Iran supports the UN role in assisting the people of Afghanistan.

He described the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA)'s measures in Afghanistan over the past two decades as positive and reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for the continuation of UNAM humanitarian efforts in the country.

Referring to the hosting of millions of Afghan nationals in Iran, he called for the UN to pay serious attention to this issue.

The Iranian foreign minister also spoke about the destructive role of the US in Afghanistan during the years of its occupation of the country. He added that the continuation of the US’s targeted interventions in the internal affairs of Afghanistan will make the situation in the country more complicated.

Amirabdollahian said, "Afghanistan's problems are complex, so we should focus on diverse and multi-layered solutions".

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to continue supporting the initiative of Afghanistan's neighbors to help solve the country's problems.

In this meeting, UN Envoy for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva explained the latest developments in Afghanistan and the upcoming Doha 3 meeting in Qatar and exchanged views with Amirabdollahian.

While thanking the Iranian people and government for their warm hospitality toward Afghan nationals and Iran’s efforts to improve their situation, she criticized the indifference of the international community to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Otunbayeva acknowledged the complexity of the situation and developments in Afghanistan, underscoring the need to coordinate the diverse and different views of regional actors to help with the development and stability in the country.

She described the regional initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran as important and welcomed the continuation of Tehran’s diplomatic efforts in the framework of the Afghanistan neighbors' meeting.

