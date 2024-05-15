Ferdowsi played a decisive role in completing Iranian-Islamic civilization: Raisi

During the commemoration ceremony of Hakim Abul-Qasem Ferdowsi in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province, Iran on Tuesday, President Raisi's message, read by Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, stated that Shahnameh of Ferdowsi is a symbol of freedom, justice, fair standing and wisdom along with friendships of Iranians.

He added that those who have always stood on the righteous path and defended their land have purposed to target the heart of evil by believing in the true promise of God.

The president emphasized that the civilization and culture of Islamic Iran is a great truth at the heart of a brilliant Islamic civilization, which kept the essence of thought alive in the divine nature of man during the dark ages of the West.

