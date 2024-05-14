The resumption of economic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will take time: Economy min

"Actions such as resuming the activities of embassies will be completed much faster, but from an economic point of view, the continuation of relations will take some time," Khandouzi added.

"During my recent trip to Saudi Arabia, I found the atmosphere of economic interactions very positive," he added.

"In the meeting we had with the Saudi Minister of Economy, we made some specific proposals, and almost all of Iran's proposals were accepted by the Saudi counterpart, and it was decided that two delegations would follow up on these proposals," he condluded.

