Iranian Foreign Ministry statement condemning Australias imposition of sanctions

Iranian Foreign Ministry statement condemning Australia's imposition of sanctions against certain officials and State institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the Australian regime's imposition of sanctions against certain officials and State institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The silence of Australia and its partners vis-à-vis the aggressive action and violations of international rules and law by the Zionist regime in attacking the diplomatic premise of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and their stance on Iran's legitimate action against the regime in question, which was taken within the framework of the inherent right of self-defense according to Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, represent the double-standard approach of Australia and its Western partners towards developments in the region.

The double-standard approach of Australia and its partners in selectively adhering to international norms not only fails to reduce instability in the region but also, by remaining silent against the Zionist regime's attack on diplomatic premises and providing it with weapons for the brutal killing of the defenseless people of Gaza, encourages the Israeli regime to violate international rules and commit more war crimes, thus steering the region towards instability.

The main cause of tension and insecurity in the region is the occupation and the criminal approach of the Zionist regime in killing the Palestinian people, along with the relentless support of the evil coalition, including Australia, for this regime.

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns Australia's illegal use of sanctions and its compliance with Washington, reserving the right to take reciprocal measures.

