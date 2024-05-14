Iran FM, India ports minister hold talks in Tehran

Amirabdollahian emphasized that Iran views its relationship with India as strategic.

Amirabdollahian described New Delhi as a reliable partner for Tehran.

The agreements related to equipping and launching terminals at the Shahid Beheshti port in He added that Iran’s strategic Chabahar region, as well as the expansion of relations in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), present significant opportunities for trade exchanges between Tehran and New Delhi.

For his part, the Indian side expressed satisfaction over signing a long-term document on cooperation between his country and Iran, describing the signing ceremony day as a historic and important day in the two countries’ ties and the regional bonds as well.

endNewsMessage1