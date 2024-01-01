'UK role evident in Israeli war crimes, genocide against Palestinians'

“The Palestinian crisis is not rooted in October 7 events. It is rooted in 75 years of the occupation by the Israeli regime, constant violation of the basic rights of the Palestinians, committing war crimes in Palestine and genocide against this innocent nation, and of course the UK role is evident in these issues,” Amirabdollahian told Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron in a phone conversation on Sunday.

The top Iranian diplomat said that his country considers Hamas a freedom-seeking movement, which has stood up against the occupation and apartheid, and condemned certain Western states for remaining silent on the Israeli crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

Amirabdollahian also denounced what he called double standards by the US and some Western countries towards the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

It is not correct that the Israeli regime is allowed to committee genocide and massacre of women and children in Gaza and create tensions in the region, but stopping a Zionist ship in the Red Sea is regarded as a threat to the security of this economic waterway, he noted.

On threats against the Islamic Republic, the Iranian foreign minister said that his country will definitely give a strong response to any act of aggression and adventurism by Israel, which will make the regime regret its actions.

The British foreign secretary also elaborated on his country’s stance on the ongoing developments in Gaza and the Red Sea, and called for efforts by the Islamic Republic to help stop the spillover of the war and ensure the navigation security.

In addition to the Gaza war, the two diplomats also discussed issues of mutual interest and stressed the importance of continued negotiations over those issues.

