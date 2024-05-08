Iran will never accept policies that would remove women from the social arena: Raisi

Pointing out that we do not accept the West's point of view that views women and girls as tools, nor the reactionary view that seeks to remove women from the social arena, isolate women and girls, and deprive them of social roles, Raisi stated, "Our view of women is the same as that of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who came from the deep view of dear Islam and considers women as the centre of the family and having an effective role and contribution in the society".

Raisi made the remarks in an address to a gathering of young girls in Tehran on Wednesday, two days before the birth anniversary of Hazrat Masumah (AS) which marks the Day of the Girl Child in Iran.

He added that Iran does not accept the West's point of view that views women and girls as tools, nor the reactionary view that seeks to remove women from the social arena, isolate women and girls, and deprive them of social roles

endNewsMessage1