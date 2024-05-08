Iran has no frozen assets in Iraq: Deputy pres

Certain monetary and financial transactions between the two countries have always been resolved through dialogue, Dehqan told reporters on Wednesday.

Regarding the global demand for the exclusion of the Zionist regime from the Olympic Games due to its crimes in Gaza, he said that a list of actions of this fake regime has been prepared by using the capacity of non-governmental organizations, which will be documented.

We have made some contacts with non-governmental organizations abroad to use this capacity to show the Zionists' crimes to the world, he stated.

