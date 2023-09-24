News code : ۱۴۰۰۱۵۱
Iran nuclear chief in Vienna to attend IAEA conference
The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) arrived in Vienna on Sunday to attend the 67th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference.
Mohammad Eslami is scheduled to give a speech at the conference, which will be held from September 25 to 29, before noon on Monday.
Eslami will also meet Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, pay a visit to the specialized exhibition of the achievements of Iran’s nuclear industry, and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from some other countries.