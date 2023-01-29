Iran says drone attack on defense facility in Isfahan failed

Iran’s Ministry of Defense has announced that a quadcopter drone attack on a defense industrial complex in the central Iranian province of Isfahan has failed.

In a statement released early on Sunday, the Ministry said that one of three drones attacking the defense equipment manufacturing complex in Isfahan was downed by a defense system stationed inside the facility and two others exploded after being caught in traps set by the defense system.

The statement said the unsuccessful drone attack, which happened late on Saturday, failed because of the preparedness of the defense system stationed in the region.

It said the attack had no casualties and only caused slight damage to the roof of the defense equipment facility.

“Thanks to God’s blessing, the attack caused no disruption to the equipment and the operations of the complex,” said the statement.

