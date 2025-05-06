Putin, Pezeshkian discuss Iran-US talks over phone: Kremlin
Media sources reported on Tuesday that the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed various issues, including Iran-US talks over the phone.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed the progress talks between Iran and the United States with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said.
Putin said Russia is ready to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the US to reach a "fair agreement."
They also discussed bilateral relations, including the development of major energy projects, the Kremlin said.