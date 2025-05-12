Iran says preparing for Putin's visit to Tehran

Tehran expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Iran and prepares for his arrival, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani told RIA Novosti on Monday.

"Putin's trip to Tehran is currently being worked out, preparations are underway," Mohajerani said.

This comes after last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that Tehran hopes that Putin will visit Iran in 2025​​.

