Araghchi condemns attack on Iran’s embassy in Sweden

The Iranian foreign minister and his Swedish counterpart Maria Malmer Stenergard talked about a range of bilateral issues and consular affairs on the phone.

Araghchi condemned a recent arson attack on the embassy of Iran in Stockholm, urging the Swedish government to take serious action against the perpetrators of the incident and make the necessary arrangements to prevent a recurrence of such attacks.

He also stressed the need for closer consultations between Iran and Sweden to clear up misunderstandings and strengthen mutual cooperation.

