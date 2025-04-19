Israel unable to attack Iran: FM Araghchi

Speaking to Russia Today on the recent trip to Moscow, the top Iranian diplomat Araghchi expressed concern over the Israeli regime's expansionist policy in Syria and Lebanon, noting that the Zionist regime has occupied a territory in Syria which is larger in size than the Gaza Strip, which is very worrying.

"For Iran and Russia, preserving Syria's peace, tranquility, and territorial integrity is of utmost importance. This is vital for regional stability," said Araghchi.

