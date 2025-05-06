Iran's military power stands at world-class level: Navy cmdr.

Speaking in a local ceremony on the occasion of the commemoration of the National Day of Teachers, he noted that the country’s military and naval power is at all-time high.

Iran owes its maritime power and strength in the international arena to the industrious and unflinching efforts of teachers, he said, adding that teachers have the best medals and badges in spreading the characteristics of humanity in the society.

Shahid Morteza Motahari is a theorist and role model for all teachers, and the greatest characteristic of Morteza Motahari was his view to the the oppressed nations.

