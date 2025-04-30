Iran, Algeria discuss key regional developments

On Tuesday afternoon, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, during which the two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

Referring to the escalating atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories—specifically in Gaza and the West Bank—as well as its continued aggression against Lebanon, the top Iranian diplomat called for enhanced cooperation and coordination among Islamic countries to stop the ongoing killings and genocide of defenseless Palestinians and to thwart the plot to forcibly displace them from their homeland.

