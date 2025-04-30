New US sanctions will have negative impact on talks process: Araghchi
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticized recent US sanctions amid ongoing indirect talks, warning that such “provocative actions” cast doubt on Washington’s seriousness in the negotiations.
Araghchi made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning.
Araghchi stated that the imposition of new US sanctions during ongoing diplomatic talks sends a negative message and raises questions about the sincerity of the American side.
"If during negotiations, the opposing parties engage in provocative actions, it can cast doubt on their seriousness," Araghchi told reporters.