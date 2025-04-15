Oman talks may or may not yield results; nation’s affairs must proceed regardless: Ayatollah Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says Iran is “neither too optimistic nor too pessimistic” about negotiations with the United States.

Speaking in a meeting with top government officials on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said none of Iran’s industrial, economic, construction-related, or cultural affairs are in anyway dependent on the talks with the U.S., which are being held indirectly in Oman.

“The negotiations may or may not yield results. We are neither too optimistic nor too pessimistic about them. Of course, we are very skeptical of the other party, but confident in our own capabilities,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the nation’s affairs must not be conditioned on the Oman talks. He took issue with the management of affairs during negotiations that led to the Iran deal of 2015, and said the “mistake” of postponing all work until talks conclude should not be repeated “because the country would become conditioned, and everything, including investment, would be held up until the results of the negotiations are known.”

“The removal of the sanctions is not in our hands, but neutralizing them is; there are many ways and [there is] great domestic capacity to do that. If this objective is achieved, the country will become impervious to sanctions,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the first steps in the current talks with the United States have proceeded satisfactorily. He urged officials to continue the negotiations with similar care hereafter.

