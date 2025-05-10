Iran technical team to attend Iran-US talks: Baghaei
Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei says the Iranian technical team will attend the Iran-US talks in Oman on Sunday.
Referring to the presence of the technical delegation in the fourth round of indirect Iran-US talks, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said, "I can comment on our delegation."
"The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consisting of experts and specialists needed at this stage of the talks, will be in the service of our country," he said.