Uzbek prime minister will visit Iran on Sunday
News code : ۱۶۳۶۱۱۹
Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov is to visit Iran on Sunday.
Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister, Abdulla Aripov, is set to visit Iran on Sunday, leading a high-ranking delegation.
Aripov’s visit comes at the official invitation of First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref.
During his stay, the Uzbek Prime Minister will engage in high-level consultations with Iranian officials and participate in a joint conference of businesses from Iran and Uzbekistan.