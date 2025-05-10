Iranian Labour News Agency

Uzbek prime minister will visit Iran on Sunday
Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov is to visit Iran on Sunday.

Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister, Abdulla Aripov, is set to visit Iran on Sunday, leading a high-ranking delegation.

Aripov’s visit comes at the official invitation of First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref.

During his stay, the Uzbek Prime Minister will engage in high-level consultations with Iranian officials and participate in a joint conference of businesses from Iran and Uzbekistan.

 

