Iran-US nuclear talks must conform with European interests: French FM
France, Britain and Germany will be vigilant regarding nuclear disussions between the United States and Iran to ensure they conform with European interests, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday.
"We will be vigilant, along with our British and German friends and partners, to ensure that any (US-Iran) negotiations that may take place comply with our security interests with regard to Iran's nuclear program," Barrot said as he arrived for an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, Reuters news agency reported.
US and Iranian diplomats opened indirect talks Saturday in Oman in an effort to resolve Western concerns about Iran’s nuclear program.