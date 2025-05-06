Pezeshkian calls for implementation of justice in society

Speaking at the 6th Global Congress of Imam Reza (PBUH) in Mashhad on Monday, President Pezeshkian expressed that if the congress can develop a practical approach aligned with the lifestyle and teachings of Imam Reza (PBUH), ensuring that no race, ethnicity, color, or gender faces discrimination, it will be deemed successful.

He noted that Imam Reza (PBUH) introduced religion based on reason, and today’s officials must provide the public, especially the younger generation, with sound reasoning to demonstrate their commitment to justice.

During the event, President Pezeshkian paid tribute to the memory of his late predecessor, Martyr Ebrahim Raeisi, and his companions, highlighting that divine guidance emphasizes the importance of justice and fairness for all.

“We must reform ourselves so that, through righteous actions rooted in piety, we can establish justice and fairness,” Pezeshkian stated.

endNewsMessage1