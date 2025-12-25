Araghchi congratulates New Year to Christian world
News code : 1732897
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has congratulated the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ to the Christians across the world.
“Wishing all those across the globe celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ (PBUH) a safe, healthy, peaceful and Happy Christmas,” Araghchi wrote in a post on his X account.
He said may your celebration of the birth of a Messenger of Peace and Compassion be a blessing.
“To my Armenian compatriots, wish you a blessed epiphany of Christ beforehand,” he added.