Iran condemns terrorist attack in Indian-Administered Kashmir

In a statement on Tuesday, Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

He slammed the heinous act as a grave crime in flagrant violation of all international, legal and humanitarian norms.

The Iranian spokesman expressed heartfelt sympathy with the families of the victims and extended condolences to the government and people of India.

Baqaei condemned all forms and manifestations of terrorism, the ministry’s website reported.

