Leader urges whole world to stand against Israel crimes

A group of workers from all over the country attended a meeting on Saturday with the leader of the Islamic Revolution at Imam Khomeini (ra) Hussainiyah in Tehran.

During the meeting, the Leader emphasized that workers are a fundamental pillar of societal sustainability and a key resource in realizing the motto, “Investment for Production”.

The revitalization of numerous closed and partially closed factories during the tenure of former President Ebrahim Raisi was one of the notable achievements of his administration, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of ensuring workplace safety for all workers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader spoke about the ongoing crimes of the Israeli regime against Gaza.

"The crime that the Zionist regime is committing in Gaza, in Palestine, is not something that can be ignored. The whole world must stand against it. They must stand against both the Zionist regime itself and the supporters of the Zionist regime," he said.

The reality is that the oppressed people of Palestine, the oppressed people of Gaza, are not only facing the Zionist regime today, they are also facing the US and Britain, he added.

"I believe that by God's grace, by God's honor and glory, Palestine will be victorious over the Zionist occupiers. This will happen," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

According to the Leader, the evil may appear for a short time, but they are undoubtedly destined to disappear. He added that the deceptive appearances and progress in Syria and elsewhere are not signs of strength; rather, they indicate greater weaknesses.

