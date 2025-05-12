Iran strongly warns against misusing snapback mechanism

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X that any misuse of the snapback mechanism will have serious consequences.

He added that Iran has clearly declared its stance. "We have officially warned all JCPOA signatories that any misuse of the snapback mechanism would lead to consequences—not only ending Europe’s role in the deal, but potentially escalating tensions to a point of no return.”

“The three European countries (E3) must ask themselves how the situation has reached such a deadlock.”

